Doja Cat, SZA team up once more for new single 'Kill Bill'

Musicians Doja Cat and SZA have teamed up again for a new remix of the song "Kill Bill."

They duo hinted at the collaboration on Twitter just before its release, with Doja telling SZA that she had "done something bad."

In the past, Doja was supposed to be featured on the original version of SZA album S.O.S.'s "Shirt," but due to an emergency tonsil procedure, it didn't work out.



There was some miscommunication between their management teams, but SZA still admires Doja's artistry and hopes to work with her again. “There was a crossfire between, I think, her management and my management and they had told us it was done, but it wasn’t actually done," SZA told HOT 97.

“It was just a lot of confusion,” she continued, “but don’t know. I hope for the best, and I’m still, like, a major fan of her and her artistry. And I think she’s so incredible and I would love to get her on the deluxe [version].”

The two musicians previously collaborated on the hit song "Kiss Me More," which won a Grammy award for best pop duo/group performance and was also nominated for record of the year and song of the year.