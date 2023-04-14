Lady Gaga, Bruce Cohen to Co-Chair Joe Biden's 'The Arts And Humanities' committee

US President Joe Biden shared plans to appoint producer Bruce Cohen and pop icon Lady Gaga as the co-chairs of the revived President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

As reported by DEADLINE, Musician Jon Batiste, actor George Clooney, Harvard professor Philip J. Deloria, Berkeley City College president M. Angélica Garcia, and actress Jennifer Garner are among the committee's members. Constance M. Carroll, president of the California Community Colleges Baccalaureate Association, is another.

Nora Halpern, an art historian, museum director, and curator; Steve Israel, a former congressman and owner of a bookstore; Marta Kauffman, a producer-writer; Ricky Kirshner, a producer; Troy Kotsur, an actor; Katie McGrath, co-CEO of Bad Robot Productions; Laura Penn, executive director of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society; Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, an artist and educator; Arnold Rampersad Horacio Sierra, a journalist and educator, Kimberly Richter Shirley, writer Anna Deavere Smith, musician Joe Walsh, actress, director, producer Kerry Washington, and Pauline Yu, president emerita of the American Council of Learned Sciences are also in the committee.

The current president of the United States Biden announced last year that he was reviving the committee, which was dismissed during the presidency of Donald Trump.

The committee was set up in 1982 during Ronald Reagan’s administration, it advises the president and heads of cultural agencies the ways to elevate the importance of the arts, with federal support.

During the remaining Obama-era in 2017, members of the committee resigned in protest against Trump’s response to the Charlottesville riots, as he did not renew the executive order for the committee.

While, Biden issued an executive order in September after reviving the committee.

In the order, Biden pledged that his administration would “advance the cultural vitality of the United States by promoting the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services”

It further stated, "strengthen America’s creative and cultural economy, including by enhancing and expanding opportunities for artists, humanities scholars, students, educators, and cultural heritage practitioners, as well as the museums, libraries, archives, historic sites, colleges and universities, and other institutions that support their work.”