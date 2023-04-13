Kanye West forbids Adidas & Nike at Donda: report

A former Kanye West's Donda Academy teacher leveled serious allegations against the educational institute, including claims that the rapper prohibited Adidas and Nike at the school.

Cecilia Hailey is one of two women taking Ye to court for wrongful termination. She claimed she was forced out due to her questions about the school's standards.



Hailey warned parents about the poor conditions at school, ranging from education standards to children's hygiene, in an interview with TMZ.

"Ye West, I am so thankful for the opportunity to be at your school, but things are not going the way they should, academically, socially or spiritually," she claimed.

"And you need to back down and try again with people who know what they're doing, who can execute a vision, who can help you understand that we don't know anything about producing albums, but we know how to educate," she added.

The former teacher also alleged that the parents would struggle to transfer their kids to different schools as they are not graded on their academia at Donda Academy.



In other news, Adidas is licking its wound from the West split, but the sportswear rival Nike's booming success adds insult to injury.



The Just Do It brand market share is expected to grow in 2023 after the shoemaker is slated to register strong growth in third-quarter revenue, particularly helped by the German sports giant staggering loss of about $600 million in quarterly sales after severing ties with Ye.

"There is an opportunity for Nike to pick more market from Adidas," said Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali and Associates, to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Adidas is bracing for a first annual operating loss of $736 million in three decades because of $527 million mountains of unsold Kanye West's Yeezy stock.

The German sportswear maker ended their nine-years-long partnership with the fashion mogul after his anti-Semitic rants.

Following the multi-billion company's lodestar exit, its annual revenue is expected to slump by $1.27 billion this year.