Tristan Thompson excited after joining Lakers as he can spend more time with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is over the moon after joining Los Angeles Lakers as now he will be able to spend more time with Khloe Kardashian and his kids.

The athlete feels like he is started a whole new chapter of his life with new team and his new house, a source spilt to Us Weekly.

“Tristan is feeling ecstatic and couldn’t be more proud to join the Lakers. He’s excited to reunite with LeBron [James] because they’re good friends on and off the court,” the insider said.

“It feels like home to him, being back with friends and so close to Khloé and the kids. He feels like this is a whole new chapter in his life, his new home, a new team. It really is a dream come true.”

As for the reality TV star, she could not be more thrilled about the news as Tristan will now live so close to her and can bond with their daughter True and son more.

“Khloé couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers,” the insider said, adding that joining the team “has been a dream of” the athlete.

“He’ll be in LA much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them,” the source added.

“She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment.”