Urfi Javed Denies Rumors of Saying "Go to Hell" to Ranbir Kapoor

Urfi Javed Denies Using Abusive Language Against Ranbir Kapoor

Television actress Urfi Javed has recently clarified that rumors of her making derogatory remarks towards Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor are completely false. Social media had been abuzz with claims that Urfi had said "go to hell" to Ranbir after he rejected her advances at a party. However, Urfi has now set the record straight and denied these rumors.

In a statement to the media, Urfi said, "I have never even met Ranbir Kapoor, let alone speak to him. These rumors are baseless and completely untrue. I don't know where these stories come from, but they are damaging to my reputation and I want to put an end to them."

Urfi, who is a popular face in the television industry, has been gaining attention for her recent appearance on the reality show "Bigg Boss OTT". She has also been praised for her fashion choices and unique sense of style.

As for the rumors involving Ranbir Kapoor, it seems that they have been put to rest by Urfi's statement. Fans of both actors can now focus on their respective careers and await any upcoming projects.