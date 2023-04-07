Taylor Swift seemingly sneaks into her own show via janitor cart, TikTok clip goes viral

Taylor Swift’s dramatic appearances on stage during the Eras Tour show left fans wondering how she manages to surprise the crowd every time.

However, the Lavender Haze singer’s fans have cracked the mystery behind her grand entrance into tour venues and shocked the internet.

A TikTok clip has gone viral on the internet, confirming that the Anti Hero singer, 33, enters the Eras Tour stage at each venue in a fake janitor’s cart.

The viral video also showed a mysterious janitor’s cart present backstage. The can was also seen pushed by two crew members close to the stage and Swift appears to emerge from it before making her way to the stage.

As per the hashtags, the moment was filmed in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

Reacting to this new hiding tactic, fans took to social media and expressed their thoughts about Swift’s unique method of getting to the stage.

"When you get video confirmation on the janitor cart rumor," the video's caption said.

"YOU FILMED HISTORY," one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Swift has neither confirmed nor denied her new mode of transportation to the stage.