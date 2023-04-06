Blackpink’s Jisoo releases dance performance video for ‘Flower’

She will also be performing the track for the first time on Inkigayo later this same week

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink has released a stunning dance performance video for her solo title track Flower. The singer made her solo debut with the single album Me on March 31st.

She released the dance performance video on April 6th and she will also be performing the track for the first time on Inkigayo later this same week. The performance video gives a new look at the choreography which wasn’t very apparent in the official music video.

Jisoo has seen major success since the release of her solo, going on to achieve the highest first-week and first-day sales from a female K-pop artist in Hanteo history. She sold around 1,021,447 copies on the first day of release, breaking the record previously held by her bandmate Lisa with her song LaLisa.