Johnny Lever opens up about his childhood memories

Johnny Lever in a recent interview opened up about the traumas he has faced as a child. He recalls how he had to drop out from school due to family problems and how it has fueled his anger.
In an interview with Mashable India, he said, “My father was an alcoholic, due to which he never paid any attention to us, but it was my elder uncle who paid us for our fees and ration. So after a while I got infuriated and left school. But I got a lot of love while I was in school, I used to imitate everyone."
He further added, “Even the teachers. My class teacher, Damyanti teacher, was very lovely. I am still in touch with her. When I left, she sent the students to call me and even wanted to pay the fees and clothes for me to join back the school,”
Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK in the coming months to give evidence in another of his legal cases
Meghan Markle lauded for not ‘lolling by the pool’ and standing up for something
Rumer Willis is gearing up for motherhood, and how gloriously!
Kourtney Kardashian recalls sweet memory of her wedding night with Travis Barker
Jeremy Renner revealed that he was sure he would die following his horrific snowplow accident earlier this year
Hayden Panettiere addresses her relationship with Brian Hickerson in a new interview