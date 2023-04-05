 
Wednesday April 05, 2023
National

Graft inquiry: Punjab govt seeks details of lands owned by Faiz Hamid's brother

Provincial ACE writes to Rawalpindi, Chakwal deputy commissioners stating that Najaf Hameed "accumulated assets beyond his own means"

By Shabbir Ahmed Dar
April 05, 2023
Faiz Hamids brother Najaf Hameed. — Geo News
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has sought the records of lands owned by ex-spymaster Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid's brother, Najaf Hameed, to assist in a corruption case probe.

In a letter written to the Rawalpindi and Chakwal deputy commissioners, the Rawalpindi division of the provincial anti-corruption body stated that Najaf had tried to supersede several seniors for promotion to the Girdawar post and "accumulated assets beyond his own means".

It further stated that the records were needed for ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against Najaf, who had been suspended from the post of deputy tehsil dar on February 16.

The former ISI chief's brother had been removed from the post in public interest over alleged misconduct. 