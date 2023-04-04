Amy Robach solely attends daughter's concert without T.J. Holmes & Andrew Shue

Amy Robach recently was seen at her daughter's Ava concert in New York City, but eagled-eyed observers pointed out the absence of her boyfriend, T.J Holmes.
Moreover, Andrew Shue mysteriously also missed the big day of the step daughter, with whom he shared strong bonds.
Scores of attendees at the Bitter End in Greenwich Village told The U.S. Sun that the mother-of-two was cheering for her eldest daughter, who performed in front of a packed crowd on March 31.
"Amy was sitting front and center during Ava's performance, and was singing along to her daughter's songs like a very proud mom," a spectator added.
But, Holmes's absence from the concert has raised eyebrows among some observers, as the power couple was typically seen together in public.
"Amy appeared to have come alone and sat with her daughter's friends.
"TJ was not there, and neither was Ava's stepdad, Andrew."
In other news, Robach and Holmes are making "desperate" bids to plot their comeback on TV screens.
However, major TV networks are not ready to welcome them aboard, as per The Post.
Recently, CBS, which is best known for daytime shows like Dr Phil and The Drew Barrymore Show, has not entertained the scandalous pair's proposal for a show, the report added.
Last month, the duo's talent agency CAA also wooed CNN; however, the results were the same as CBS, the sources snitched to the daily.
"If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? " What's their expertise — infidelity?" a sceptical TV expert said, "They'd take anything. I think they'd host a game show at this point," the insiders added.
The lovebirds also pitched Fox Entertainment and Fox Television Stations for a syndicated show and met with executives for "general meetings" on "various opportunities" that included talks beyond a dedicated talk show, an insider confided to The Post.
However, things also did not go smoothly at the entertainment giant.
"I don't think the talks are serious at all," a source close to Fox said.
"CAA set up these meetings, and everybody took them. I don't think anyone is serious. I don't think there's any there there."
She is currently in the process of promoting the sequel to her film with Adam Sandler
Michelle Williams reflects on her Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination
Apple TV+ thriller 'The Crowded Room' starring and produced by Tom Holland will debut on June 9
Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were spotted on PDA in Tokyo after a concert of Love On Tour series
Zoë Winters shares two names from the Fox News who inspired her to do scene in HBO drama
Chris Pratt reads out press clipping at the last day of filming the third installment in the Guardians franchise