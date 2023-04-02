 
close
Sunday April 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Chris Pratt speaks out on 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' criticism: 'You probably need to watch it twice'

Chris Pratt plays the titular character of Mario

By Web Desk
April 02, 2023
Chris Pratt speaks out on Super Mario Bros. Movie criticism: You probably need to watch it twice

Chris Pratt set the record straight on the criticism of his lack of accent in Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In an interview with Extra, Chris Pratt asked fans to "go watch the movie, and then we can talk."

"I really think that once you see the movie..," Pratt, 43, said before changing his thought and corrected himself by saying, "And you know what, in all honestly, I think you probably need to watch it twice."

The Jurassic World actor's comments came after some viewers started complaining. along with actor John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the 1993 theatrical iteration of the gaming franchise, about his casting not appropriate for the role of the Italian titular character.