BTS’ Jimin appears in the top ten of UK charts

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS has broken his own record to become the first K-pop soloist to debut in the top ten of the UK Charts. He released his solo debut album Face and the title track on March 24th.

On March 31st, it was announced by the UK Official Charts that Jimin’s new song Like Crazy has made its entry at the No. 8 spot on the Official Singles Chart. He recently became the highest-charting K-pop soloist on the UK Charts with his pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 as it debuted at No. 30.

Since Like Crazy debuted at No.8, Jimin has broken his own record on the chart. He has now joined his own group BTS to become the only artist to debut in the top ten of the Official Singles Chart.