Meghan Markle receives exciting news amid Prince Harry’s UK visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received an exciting news amid Prince Harry’s visit to UK.



According to reports, Meghan Markle has won a defamation case brought against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.

In March 2022, Samantha sued Meghan for allegedly making "false and malicious statements" about her and their father Thomas Markle during her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

The 58-year-old requested $75,000 (£60,000) in damages as well as court costs and legal fees.

According to Reuters, U.S. District Court Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismissed the lawsuit and rejected Samantha's allegation that Meghan had falsely claimed to be "an only child" by ruling that a statement of opinion was "not capable of being proved false".

"As a reasonable listener would understand it, the defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings," she wrote in a court order.

"Thus, the court finds that the defendant's statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof... plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove the defendant's opinion of her own childhood."

Last week, Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.

