Which Pakistani cricketer has Warwickshire Cricket Club roped in?

Hassan Ali celebrates during a match. — AFP/File

Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali has joined the Warwickshire Cricket Club and will reach England on April 1 for the upcoming County Championship 2023, the club announced on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the club shared the exciting news of the experienced pacer's arrival on April 1 and wrote: "Want some good news? Hassan Ali arrives on Saturday!"

In reply, Hassan shared his excitement.



Hassan will be playing the T20 Blast, including the knockout stages, and County Championship fixtures till the end of July.

Last year in November, Warwickshire signed the pacer for the first four months of the championship.

He represented Lancashire in the early stages of the 2022 County Championship. He took 25 wickets at 20.60 including two five-wicket hauls.

Hassan, who has represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, will be available to the national team during his county season stint.

If he gets selected for Pakistan's white-ball squad against New Zealand or in ICC Test Championship fixtures against Sri Lanka in July, he will travel to join the national team.