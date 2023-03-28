More youngsters could get chances in NZ T20Is

LAHORE: Despite the failure in the series against Afghanistan, only a few changes are expected for the T20I matches against New Zealand, sources said.

Usama Mir, Haseebullah, and Abrar Ahmed are in contention for the series. However, it has been to avoid experiments in the ODIs. Keeping in view the preparations for the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan will enter the field with a strong combination with all senior players.

A training camp is likely to be held at the National Cricket Academy from April 7 or 8 where the T20I and ODI squad players will train together. After the departure of the selected players for the T20I series, the rest of the players will continue to train in the National Cricket Academy for the ODI matches.

Due to Ramadan, there is a plan to train at night. The final decision will be made by the team management after consultation with the team's captain. Meanwhile, it has been decided that Babar Azam would lead Pakistan in both formats against New Zealand. There had been reports that Babar might be given further rest. But the cricket chiefs of the country have decided to have regular captain Babar lead the side in ODIs as well as T20Is.

Pakistan v New Zealand schedule:

14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Karachi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi