PSL 2023: Twitter reacts to Simon Doull comments on Hasan Ali's wife

Former New Zeland cricketer Simon Doull (left) and Samiyaa Hassan Ali. — PCB/Instagram/samyahkhan1604

Not long after former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull was caught in a controversy on harshly criticising Babar Azam’s maiden ton during the match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Quetta Gladiators, the commentator has come under heat yet again.

This time, several Twitter users were "cringed" out after the former Kiwi cricketer made comments on Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali’s wife Samiyaa's "beauty," following the team’s win against Multan Sultans on Tuesday.

In a nail-biting contest, Faheem Ashraf guided United to victory over Sultans.

When the winning runs were hit by Faheem, the camera panned to the dugout and the crowd, which included Samiyaa, Doull was on commentary at the time.

Just when the camera focused on Samiyaa, Doull — apparently gobsmacked by her beauty — commented: “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

The video has since then gone viral.

Journalist Omair Alavi thanked that there were no social media in yesteryears.

Twitter user Xhra is not a fan of Doull's commentary and believes it is "cringe-worthy".

