Islamabad United win toss and opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

Multan Sultan Captain Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan before the 24th match of the eight season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 7, 2023. — PSL

Islamabad United have opted to bowl against Multan Sultans after winning the toss during the 24th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played today at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.



United currently have 10 points on the league table after seven games.

On the other hand, the Sultans stand at the third sport of the table with eight points after seven games.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazalhaq Farooqi

