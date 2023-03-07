Islamabad United win toss and opt to bowl against Multan Sultans

Islamabad United have opted to bowl against Multan Sultans after winning the toss during the 24th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played today at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.
United currently have 10 points on the league table after seven games.
On the other hand, the Sultans stand at the third sport of the table with eight points after seven games.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazalhaq Farooqi
More to follow...
