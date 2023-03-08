Babar Azam, Saim Ayub score second-highest PSL partnership

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam and batter Saim Ayub managed to hit the second-highest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during their match against Quetta Gladiators.
The duo managed to score 162 runs — before opener Ayub was sent back to the pavilion. Babar contributed 84 runs and the young batter smashed 74 runs.
Babar, who is also the national side's skipper across all formats, holds the record for scoring the highest partnership with Sharjeel Khan (176) and the third-highest partnership (157) — both while he was representing Karachi Kings.
Babar hit a 115-run knock for his side during their crucial PSL match — as if they win this fixture, it will seal their berth in the tournament's playoffs. His knock consisted of 15 fours and three maximums.
Moreover, he also became the player to jointly score the second-most centuries in the T20 International (T20I) format.
Apart from Babar, David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Michael Klinger have also scored as many centuries as him.
Only cricketing legend Chris Gayle has more T20 centuries than him. The West Indian great smashed 22 T20 hundreds.
Robbers steal $20,000, £4,000, €3,000 and AED5,000 from Mohammad Hafeez's house
Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had copped a blow to his left ring finger due to a delivery by pacer Naseem...
It is not the right thing to say that a certain player is suitable for only one format, says Abdullah Shafique
Englishman Sam Billings is loving his time with Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan
New Zealand became just fourth team to win a Test after following on as they secured a draw in two-match series...
Toney was charged with 262 breaches, dating back to 2017, of the Football Association’s gambling laws