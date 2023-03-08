Babar's maiden PSL ton takes Zalmi to 240 against Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi players during the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 8, 2023. — PSL

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam Wednesday amazed everyone with the bat as he scored his maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) century with a strike rate of 171.66.



In the 25th match of the ongoing PSL 8, Babar, alongside Saim Ayub, stole the show with a magnificent opening partnership as Peshawar managed to score 240-2 against Quetta Gladiators.

The two batters scored 162 runs off 81 balls to register the second-highest partnership in the tournament's history.

Saim continued his top form and smashed 74 off just 34 balls including all of his unbelievable shots. The left-handed batter impressed viewers by smashing six boundaries and five maximums.

The young gun was bagged by Dwaine Pretorius with a slower delivery in the 14th over. But, Babar kept going and scored his first PSL century. The skipper suffered from immense criticism for his strike rate in the previous match. However, he proved himself yet again to score a century that too with an improved scoring rate.

He got run out after scoring 115 laced with 15 boundaries and three sixes.

In the end, Rovman Powell contributed a quick 18-ball 35. Pretorius was the lone wicket-taker in the first innings.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan

