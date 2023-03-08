PZ vs QG: Babar Azam adds another feather to his cap

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in action during a match against Quetta Gladiators, on March 8, 2023, in Rawalpindi. — PSL

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top order batter Babar Azam, on Wednesday, became the second leading century-maker in the T20 format with his eighth century in the shortest format of the game.

Babar scored 115 of 65 for Peshawar Zalmi against Quetta Gladiators in match 25 of the Pakistan Super League.

Though this was his first PSL century, the collective number of his hundred has jumped to eight — the most by any Pakistani, the most by any Asian, and jointly the second most in the world.

Babar has previously scored two centuries in T20Is for Pakistan, two in T20 Blast in England for Somerset, two for Central Punjab in National T20 and another one for Pakistan in an official T20 match against Leicestershire in 2019.

Babar has joined David Waner, Aaron Finch and Michael Klinger at the second spot in the list of players with the most T20 hundreds. They all have eight T20 centuries to their credit.

The only player to score more centuries than the is Chris Gayle who has scored 22 centuries in T20 cricket.

Babar in the match also added 162 for the opening partnership with young Saim Ayub, which is the second-highest partnership for any wicket in PSL.

The score of 176 by Babar and Shareel for Karachi Kings against Islamabad United remains the highest PSL partnership. Babar was also involved in the third-highest partnership when he added 157 with Liam Livingstone for Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans.