Harry Styles takes pictures with the members from BTS

English singer Harry Styles posed for a shot with the members of the K-pop group BTS. The picture shows the members RM, Suga and V posing backstage with Harry in between.
Harry is currently in the middle of his Love On Tour tour and he visited Seoul to hold a concert which was attended by several major K-pop stars. He also played multiple K-pop songs as a part of his pre-show playlist which included the BTS song Dynamite.
Another major K-pop group Blackpink attended the concert and group member Rosé even posted a picture of herself backstage with Harry. Fans of both artists were elated over the exchange after the snippets of previous interactions were revealed.
According to a fan, the group recommended a restaurant to Harry for when he came to Korea and when the artist got there, Blackpink had already covered the cost for his entire meal.
