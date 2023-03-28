 
Tuesday March 28, 2023
Entertainment

Harry Styles takes pictures with the members from BTS

Fans of both artists were elated over the exchange

By Web Desk
March 28, 2023
English singer Harry Styles posed for a shot with the members of the K-pop group BTS. The picture shows the members RM, Suga and V posing backstage with Harry in between.

Harry is currently in the middle of his Love On Tour tour and he visited Seoul to hold a concert which was attended by several major K-pop stars. He also played multiple K-pop songs as a part of his pre-show playlist which included the BTS song Dynamite.

Another major K-pop group Blackpink attended the concert and group member Rosé even posted a picture of herself backstage with Harry. Fans of both artists were elated over the exchange after the snippets of previous interactions were revealed.

According to a fan, the group recommended a restaurant to Harry for when he came to Korea and when the artist got there, Blackpink had already covered the cost for his entire meal.