Saturday March 25, 2023
Snoop Dogg praises 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke

By Web Desk
March 25, 2023
British actress Emilia Clarke had a fan moment with US rapper Snoop Dogg who is currently visiting the UK.

Taking to Instagram, the "Game of Thrones" actress shared a picture with the rapper.

She also posted a video which showed them talking to each other. Snoop Dogg is known as a big fan of HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones" in which Emilia played the role of Daenerys Targaryen.

"You're an amazing actress, beautiful spirit. You're so believable. I would protect your eggs any day,' Snoop said, referring to the fossilized dragon eggs her GOT character was tasked with protecting.

Clarke responded, 'Yes! Can I get that in writing?'