Gary Oldman credits 'Harry Potter' movies for magnifying his following

Despite an illustrious career that spans decades, English actor and filmmaker Gary Oldman is most regarded for the Harry Potter franchise.

The British artist began acting in 1979 and is lauded for his work onstage as well as on-screen. Even as one of the highest-grossing artists of all time Oldman stil credits Harry potter movies for expanding his fan base.

Oldman appeared in four of the eight films as Potter’s beloved godfather Sirius Black. Portraying the fan favourite character shifted things around for him.

Speaking during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Oldman said:

"The great thing about the 'Potter' experience, was that a lot of kids couldn't see the type of movies that I made. And then my fan base shifted."

Gary Oldman's extensive and impressive work preceding Harry Potter was definitely not kid-friendly. Oldman’s desired stories are heavier and more complex, hence the fan base is also much older. However the Count Dracula star can rest assured his younger fan base is only going to grow with Harry Potter.

Oldman has received several honours, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and three British Academy Film Awards. His films have grossed over $11 billion globally.