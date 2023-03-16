Lee Do Hyun from ‘The Glory’ will reportedly make special appearance in new drama

The new show will be starring Seo In Guk and Park So Dam

South Korean actor Lee Do Hyun from the Netflix series The Glory is reportedly in talks to make a special appearance in a new show. The report which revealed the news came out on March 16th from Sports Chosun.

In response to the report, his agency Yuehua Entertainment revealed a statement, saying: “Lee Do Hyun was offered to make a special appearance in the new drama ‘Death’s Game’ due to his connection with the director, and he is positively reviewing the offer.”

The new show will be starring Seo In Guk from Doom At Your Service and Park So Dam from the Oscar winning film Parasite. The working title for the drama is Death’s Game and it is based on a popular Webtoon. It follows a man who manages to get a second chance at life after nearly dying.