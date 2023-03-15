Michael J. Fox laudes wife Tracy Pollan for 'giving everything' to the family

Michael J. Fox praises his wife Tracy Pollan while they appeared at the SXSW premiere of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.
On Tuesday, March 14, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan got candid about their union of more than three decades.
"I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other," said Pollan. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."
As per People, Fox chimed in and lauded Pollan, "Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her."
The couple tied the knot in 1988 and have son Sam Michael, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 28, and 21-year-old daughter Esmé Annabelle together.
On March 15th, Jimin from the K-pop group BTS unveiled a new teaser for his upcoming solo The epic teaser shows Jimin...
Nicola Peltz discusses her married life with aspiring chef Brooklyn Beckham in recent interview
'On The Street' also swept multiple other Billboard charts
Meghan Markle's new 'bizarre' plan slammed by royal experts
Mila Kunis is gearing up to hit the screens in upcoming comedy 'Goodrich' with Michael Keaton
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson join forces after almost a decade