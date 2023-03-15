K-pop band NCT 127 makes its way to the top 15 on Billboard 200

K-pop group NCT 127 has made yet another entry into the top 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. This makes it their fifth album to enter the top 15 with their comeback Ay-Yo.
They are now the second artists to have this many albums so far up the list. Billboard announced on March 14th that they had made their way to No. 13 on the chart with their repackaged album.
The album is a repackaged version of their previous comeback called 2 Baddies. Though the album was originally released back in January in Korea, it had a more delayed release in the United States.
It finally ended up releasing in America on March 3rd, so that’s why its ranking on the chart usually comes a month after its original release. The only other artist to have achieved this feat is the globally successful group BTS.
