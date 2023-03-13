Jordan Princess Iman weds Greek-origin financier

Amman: The daughter of Jordan´s King Abdullah II on Sunday wed a financier of Greek origin at a ceremony at the royal palace west of the capital Amman.
State television broadcast the ceremony that saw Princess Iman tie the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in the presence of the king, queen and other members of the royal family, as well as the groom´s family.
Born in 1996, Princess Iman is King Abdullah and Queen Rania´s eldest daughter. She graduated from Georgetown University in Washington.
Thermiotis was born in 1994 in Venezuela to a family of Greek origin and works as a financier in New York.
The Jordanian royal court had announced their engagement in July.
