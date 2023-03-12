Chris Pine shares ‘best career advice’ from mom Gwynne Gilford

Chris Pine talks a trip down memory lane and recalls the best piece of advice he’s ever received from his mother Gwynne Gilford.

The conversation arose during an event premiere for his upcoming film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The event was hosted at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest festival (SXSW) this Friday.

In the middle of the event, Pine weighed in on the best piece of advice he ever received from his mother Gwynne Gilford.

There, he was quoted telling People magazine, “[It] was, 'There are no asterisks on the bottom of the screens'.”

“So no matter how hard the day was, or if it was raining, or if you were sick, no one's gonna care.”

For those unversed, Pine’s entire family has enjoyed a stint in Hollywood.

While his mother is famed for starring in the 1987's Masters of the Universe, his dad Robert Pine is most recognized for his time working on the TV series CHiPs in the '70s and '80s.

Even his late grandmother Anne Gwynne, worked as an actress and a WWII-era pinup model.

The upcoming film is a fantasy role-playing game, and accordig to Paramount, the film talks of “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.”