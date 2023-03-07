Veteran actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada. Radio Pakistan

Veteran actor Qavi Khan has been laid to rest in Canada after his funeral prayers were held at a mosque in Mississauga, Canada on Monday.

Khan passed away in Canada after brief ailment at the age of 80. He had been staying in Canada for his treatment. The late actor has been laid to rest in Meadowvale Cemetry in Brampton.



Mufti Abdul Qayyum led the funeral prayer, attended by the late actor's family members, close relatives, members of the Pakistani community. Senior actor Shahid, actor Mehmood Akhtar also participated in his funeral.

After the funeral prayers, Shahid Hameed spoke to Geo News and expressed his admiration for Qavi Khan as a great artist. Shahid Hameed mentioned that Qavi Khan's first and last film was with him, and that he was a charismatic actor.

Qavi Khan was honoured with the President's Award for Pride of Performance. He worked in around 200 films. He also appeared in numerous hit TV serials, radio programmes, and stage dramas.



Talking about his after breaking the news of his sad demise, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said, “Qavi had been unwell recently.”

He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

As a nod to the late actor’s prowess and talent, Shah referred to him as a “great actor who had left an indelible mark on the showbiz industry”.

Talking about his achievements, the arts council president said that Khan was honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, PTV Lifetime Achievement award and Lifetime Achievement Award from Radio Pakistan.