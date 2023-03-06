Qavi Khan's roles will live on in our hearts: Shaan Shahid bids adieu to veteran actor

A collage of veteran actor Qavi Khan (left) and film star Shaan Shahid. — Twitter/Instagram/ @mshaanshahid/shaan.shahidofficial

Pakistani film actor Shaan Shahid praised on Monday veteran actor Qavi Khan, who passed away last night, over his glorious career in the drama industry.

Bidding his last goodbye to Qavi, Shaan said that the characters played by the actor will live on in people's hearts forever and he will never be forgotten.

"Be it films tv or theater he played them like a tune. An artist of the people for the people," the film star wrote on Twitter. He also prayed may Allah bless the deceased's soul.

Legendary actor Qavi Khan passed away at the age of 80 in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah had confirmed late Sunday night.

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah had said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The demise of the actor was regretted by many as actors and politicians offered their condolences and prayed for the deceased.