Will miss you dearly, says Farhan Saeed on Qavi Khan's demise

Legendary actor Qavi Khan (left) and singer Farhan Saeed pictured on the set of a drama. — Twitter/ @farhan_saeed

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed expressed grief over the sad demise of legendary actor Qavi Khan, who passed away at the age of 80 Sunday night.

The demise of the actor was regretted by politicians and many in the showbiz industry.



Reacting to the news of Qavi's death, Saeed said "beloved Qavi Khan sahab to Allah."

"There was no one like you, neither is, nor there will be," the Mere Hamsafar actor said.

Saeed also said that he will miss Qavi dearly.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Sajni' singer said that God "doesn't make people like you no more".

"You were so special," Saeed wrote with a broken heart emoji.

Legendary actor Qavi Khan passed away in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah confirmed late Sunday night. He was 80.

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Honoured with the President's Award for Pride of Performance, the charismatic actor, Qavi worked in around 200 films. He also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.

His death triggered an outpour of reactions from the entertainment industry which mourned the loss of the veteran actor.