'Game of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer gets hitched to fiancé, 'Vikings: Valhalla' star David Oakes

Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer has tied the knot with fiancé David Oakes in an intimate ceremony.
Daily Mail confirmed on March 6 that Natalie Dormer married the father of her daughter in an intimate dinner at Roth Bar & Grill in Bruton, Somerset in February 2023.
It is also reported that the couple spent the evening drinking expresso martinis with their close circle, after celebrating their nuptials.
A source revealed, "Natalie and David kept the wedding very low key, they didn't want it to be a huge bash though it certainly was still a day to remember."
The source continued, "They just wanted to share the moment with a select group of people as they're very private individuals. But it was a beautiful ceremony."
The 41-year-old actress started dating the Vikings: Valhalla star in 2019 after they did a play called, Venus in Fur, together in 2017.
The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2021.
