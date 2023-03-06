'Game of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer gets hitched to fiancé, 'Vikings: Valhalla' star David Oakes

 
'Game of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer marries 'Vikings: Valhalla' star David Oakes

By Web Desk
March 06, 2023
Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer has tied the knot with fiancé David Oakes in an intimate ceremony.

Daily Mail confirmed on March 6 that Natalie Dormer married the father of her daughter in an intimate dinner at Roth Bar & Grill in Bruton, Somerset in February 2023.

It is also reported that the couple spent the evening drinking expresso martinis with their close circle, after celebrating their nuptials.

A source revealed, "Natalie and David kept the wedding very low key, they didn't want it to be a huge bash though it certainly was still a day to remember."

The source continued, "They just wanted to share the moment with a select group of people as they're very private individuals. But it was a beautiful ceremony."

The 41-year-old actress started dating the Vikings: Valhalla star in 2019 after they did a play called, Venus in Fur, together in 2017.

The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2021.