Eugene Levy is grateful he doesn't get recognized for 'American Pie' anymore

Canadian Actor and comedian Eugene Levy is glad that he no longer gets recognized as Mr. Levenstein from American Pie.

Following the success of Schitt’s Creek - the acclaimed comedy series he co-created with his son Dan Levy - Johnny Rose is the character he gets recognized by most often.

Speaking to The Guardian the actor said:

“All over the world. People came up and talked about the show in pretty much any location we visited.”

“The American Pie thing got a bit tedious. People would bring me apple pie every time I went into a restaurant or to a wedding. Which is kind of funny, but it did happen a lot.”

Levy, along with his son Dan Levy, is co-creator of the CBC/Pop TV sitcom Schitt's Creek. He also stars in the show together with his son, as head of the Rose family. The actor is also host and executive producer for Apple's eight-episode travel series titled The Reluctant Traveler, which premiered on February 23, 2023.

Eugene Levy is the recipient of two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; in 2019 and 2020. He won the Emmy in 2020. He also received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.