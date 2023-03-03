Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham checks in the same hotel as Victoria Beckham: 'Feud' thawed?

Nicola Peltz seemed to have made up with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham as she appeared to have stayed at the same hotel with husband Brooklyn Beckham, as her.

Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham have checked into the same hotel, La Reserve hotel, as the team of Posh, which is Victoria Beckham's label.



As per Daily Mail, on Thursday, March 2nd night, the couple was snapped hand in hand in the streets of Paris, one day before Posh's show.

Nicola brought her A-game in a brown leather jacket and coordinated midi skirt for the outing.

She added stature with a pair of knee-high boots, and sheer black tights, and accessorised her look with a chic small bag.

Meanwhile, Beckham cut a casual figure for the outing in a pair of blue jeans and a beige quarter zip jumper. He completed his look with a backwards baseball cap and kept comfy in a pair of dark trainers.

The couple's presence in Paris comes after Nicola's rumoured multi-million wedding fallout with Victoria Beckham.



