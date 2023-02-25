‘Life Goes On’ by K-pop group BTS crosses 500 million views

On February 25th K-pop group BTS crossed 500 million views on the music video for their track Life Goes On on YouTube. This is officially their 16th music video to clear the mark.
The other music videos to cross 500 million views are Permission to Dance, ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima), Spring Day, DNA, Fire, Fake Love, Boy With Luv, Blood Sweat & Tears, Save Me, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), IDOL, Dope, Dynamite, Butter and Not Today.
BTS originally released the music video for Life Goes On on November 20th, 2020 which means that it took just over two years for the music video to cross 500 million views.
The track also made headlines a while back when it crossed 300 million streams on Spotify, becoming their sixth song to clear the mark. Soon after, their song Permission to Dance did the same.
