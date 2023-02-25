Hailie Jade’s fiancé Evan McClintock reveals he asked for Eminem’s blessing to propose

Hailie Jade’s fiancé Evan McClintock shared some inside details about how he planned to propose to Eminem’s daughter.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Just a Little Shady, Evan revealed he first thought about proposing to her last summer at Lollapalooza in Chicago, where Hailie was going to broadcast her second episode, via Entertainment Tonight.

Evan also revealed that he had asked Eminem for his blessing before popping the question, and that proved to be a mission.

“It was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious,” he recalled.

“I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], ‘Alright. I got to do it right now or I’m not doing it today. I’m going to have to schedule some other time. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake.”

Throughout all of this, Hailie said she had zero clue that a proposal was in the works.

He also detailed how Hailie’s half-sister helped him pick out the perfect ring.

“I kinda knew what I was after for your ring. Thankfully your sister helped me out there,” Evan said.

Hailie revealed she never told him what kind of rings she was into, but it was her sister who “really helped [him] out and basically told [him] what not to get. He added that Hailie’s sister pointed him in the right direction, but he was starting to panic.

“After I ordered it we were at my family’s and we were all talking about rings and I think you mentioned you had no idea what you wanted and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just ordered this ring. She’s saying she doesn’t know what she wants,’” he shared.

Eminem’s daughter took to her Instagram on February 6th, 2023, to announce that her long-time boyfriend proposed to her and she said yes.