Nick Cannon reacts to latest Tik Tok of ex Mariah Carey with Kim Kardashian

Nick Cannon praised ex Mariah Carey's TikTok with Kim Kardashian and his 11 year daughter Monroe.
A couple of days ago, Carey and Kardashian teamed up for a mother-daughter TikTok video.
Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter North, and Carey's 11-year-old daughter Monroe were joined by their respective mommies for a fun video in which they performed a routine to Carey's track It's a Wrap.
Speaking to ET after a few days of the viral TikTok Cannon, 42, revealed that he "loved" the video, calling the performance "epic."
"My daughter has the entertainment bug... [You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom," he noted.
"It's beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other... families are connecting in a different way than ever before" he added.
He also explained the reason why this TikTok was "special" to him.
"That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special."
"It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, 'Alright, I see what y'all are doing, going viral.'"
Along with Monroe, Cannon also shares son Moroccan with Carey as well as twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.
The All That alum also shares sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.
A 7-month-old son Legendary Love with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.
The singer recently welcomed a daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.
Celebrity psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson has predicted that she feels that King Charles will abdicate before a...
‘Indiana Jones' music composer John Williams revealed he has finished the score for upcoming installment
Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ commanded an audience of 4.5 million in its first week
Prince George is the eldest grandchild of King Charles III and second in the line of succession to the British throne
'Sherlock Holmes 3' writer-director Guy Ritchie talked about the next installment of the series
Hugh Jackman who played 'Wolverine' in the 'X-Men' franchise claims growling damaged his voice