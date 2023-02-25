Nick Cannon reacts to latest Tik Tok of ex Mariah Carey with Kim Kardashian

Nick Cannon praised ex Mariah Carey's TikTok with Kim Kardashian and his 11 year daughter Monroe.

A couple of days ago, Carey and Kardashian teamed up for a mother-daughter TikTok video.

Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter North, and Carey's 11-year-old daughter Monroe were joined by their respective mommies for a fun video in which they performed a routine to Carey's track It's a Wrap.



Speaking to ET after a few days of the viral TikTok Cannon, 42, revealed that he "loved" the video, calling the performance "epic."

"My daughter has the entertainment bug... [You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom," he noted.

"It's beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other... families are connecting in a different way than ever before" he added.

He also explained the reason why this TikTok was "special" to him.

"That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special."

"It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, 'Alright, I see what y'all are doing, going viral.'"

Along with Monroe, Cannon also shares son Moroccan with Carey as well as twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum also shares sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

A 7-month-old son Legendary Love with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

The singer recently welcomed a daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.