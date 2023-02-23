 
close
Thursday February 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kris Jenner wishes Robert Kardashian ‘happy heavenly birthday’ with tribute post

Kris Jenner shares a tribute for the late Robert Kardashian in celebration for his upcoming birthday

By Web Desk
February 23, 2023
Kris Jenner wishes Robert Kardashian ‘happy heavenly birthday’ with tribute post
Kris Jenner wishes Robert Kardashian ‘happy heavenly birthday’ with tribute post

Kris Jenner has showcased her amazing bond with the late Robert Kardashian for his would-be 79th birthday.

For those unversed, Robert Kardashian passed away as a result of his battle with esophageal cancer.

Her birthday tribute consists of a series of throwback home videos that show the entire Kardashian clan as babies, toddlers, and even young adults.

Check it out Below: