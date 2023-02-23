Kris Jenner wishes Robert Kardashian ‘happy heavenly birthday’ with tribute post

Kris Jenner has showcased her amazing bond with the late Robert Kardashian for his would-be 79th birthday.

For those unversed, Robert Kardashian passed away as a result of his battle with esophageal cancer.

Her birthday tribute consists of a series of throwback home videos that show the entire Kardashian clan as babies, toddlers, and even young adults.

Check it out Below:







