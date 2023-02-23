Kris Jenner wishes Robert Kardashian ‘happy heavenly birthday’ with tribute post

Kris Jenner has showcased her amazing bond with the late Robert Kardashian for his would-be 79th birthday.
For those unversed, Robert Kardashian passed away as a result of his battle with esophageal cancer.
Her birthday tribute consists of a series of throwback home videos that show the entire Kardashian clan as babies, toddlers, and even young adults.
Nipsey Hussle killer jailed for 60 years
Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner on Instagram
Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to Prince William in 2016
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not happy with their parody
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started dating in 2016
Prince Harry was told to be careful by Prince William before Meghan Markle