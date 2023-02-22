Nawazuddin Siddiqui responds to allegations made by wife Aaliya and house help Sapna

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been tight-lipped about the matter for a long time

Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks up over the allegations made by wife Aaliya Siddiqui and house help Sapna Robin Masih.

He has been tight-lipped about the matter for a while now, but he has finally spoken up. “Main inn sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. But haa, itna zaroor hain ki iss beech mein mere baccho ki jo schooling hain, wo affect hui hain. Mere bacche Dubai mein padhte hain aur wo yaha pe ek maheene se hain. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That’s it. Aur main kuch kehna nahi chahta, stated Nawaz.”

The actor’s wife claimed that she was being tortured by his family and was deprived of basic necessities. Meanwhile, the house help accused him of abandoning her in Dubai with no money and food for her survival.

Earlier today, Sapna apologized to the Gangs of Wasseypur actor for all the allegations she made stating that they were all false.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in film Haddi and Tiku Weds Sheru, reports IndiaToday.