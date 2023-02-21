Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly have 'intense' relationship: 'Both are very passionate people'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a very "intense" relationship as they “love hard” but also “fight hard” which seems to be the issue between the duo amid ongoing breakup rumours.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Jennifer’s Body star and the rapper “really” need to work on their “communication” issue to work their differences out.

Further dishing on the couple’s “intense” relationship, the source said, “They have a very intense relationship, and they are both very passionate people.”

“That combination can sometimes explode, and they love hard but also fight hard,” the insider said, adding that the duo frequently go through “this type of drama” together.

“It is really a communication issue that they need to work through and that is why they are going to counseling.”

The outlet further shared how the actor has been a “great support system” for the Bloody Valentine hitmaker and his career.

“MGK is young and his career has skyrocketed. He is in a much different trajectory than Megan, who has been a famous movie star for over a decade,” the source added.

“She went through what he is going through now with the fame and notoriety years ago. She has been a great support system for him as he goes through this because she understands what it is like to suddenly have so much attention focused on you.”

“MGK feels conflicted about partying like a rock star and enjoying this exciting time in his life [over] settling down,” the insider noted. “That is why they are at different stages in life. That is the real reason why they are struggling at the moment.”

The Transformers actor first sparked breakup rumours after she removed all snaps of herself with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, from the photo sharing app.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

To top it off, the Hollywood beauty unfollowed the rapper on Instagram and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet before deactivating her account.

To note, the Emo Girl hitmaker has famously feuded with Eminem over the years, as per Page Six.

Following this, the couple was spotted leaving a marriage counseling office, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, where they were said to have spent two and a half hours.