Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt spark concern among fans after gas explosion in their house

Reportedly, there were no injuries and deaths due to the gas explosion at Aiman and Muneeb's house

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's demolishes after a gas cylinder explosion.

A video has been circulating on YouTube giving a glimpse of the wrecked house. According to the reports and the video, renovation work has already started. No injuries and deaths have been reported.

The news sparked concerns among their fans and well-wisher who immediately came forward to ensure the safety of the couple and their family. Fans all across the globe are showing their concern and sending prayers to both of them.



Aiman and Muneeb are a vital part of the entertainment industry. Both of them worked in numerous drama serials together and individually.

The duo met each other during the shoot of a telefilm. They tied the knot on November 21, 2018 in Karachi.

After almost 11 months of marriage Khan and Butt welcomed an adorable little baby girl. They named her Amal Muneeb.

Apart from acting, Aiman Khan also owns a clothing brand A n M named after the two sisters Aiman and Minal.