Adele and Ed Sheeran ‘turn down’ performance invitation at King Charles’ coronation

File footage

Adele and Ed Sheeran both rejected the invitation to perform at King Charles III’s Coronation concert, which has been scheduled for May 7.

Rumor has it that both the stars have turned down the opportunity due to their ‘busy’ schedules.

The King is set to be crowned on May 7 at Westminster Abbey, with a later event being held at Windsor Castle.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the Easy On Me songstress and the Perfect crooner were asked to perform after the monarch discussed with organisers his hopes that they would appear.

A source revealed, “The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert.”

The insider further revealed, “There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment.”

“They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame,” the source stated.

The Shape Of You singer, 32, is scheduled to appear at a show in Texas the day before the Coronation gig.

Meanwhile, Adele, 34, has nothing publicly listed for May 7 as after March 25, her hit Las Vegas residency concerts will come to an end.

It is not yet known if award-winning singer Harry Styles will be part of the line-up, although it is understood the King wants him to take part.