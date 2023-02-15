Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira expecting a baby just two weeks after wedding

Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira have a baby on the way.



The newly married couple shared the good news that Ferreira is pregnant with their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, writing, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!”

The image shared showed Ferreira’s baby bump and Anthony’s hand placed on it and hers on top of his.

“Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. [heart emoji],” the couple wrote in Spanish, which roughly translates to, “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives,” via People Magazine.

The news comes around two weeks after the singer, 54, tied the knot with former Miss Paraguay, 23, in a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami on January 28, 2023.



Their closest friends including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were all on hand for the romantic nuptials.

While Ferreira has made a name for herself through her numerous pageantry titles and modelling career successes, the 23-year-old made global headlines when she announced her engagement to Anthony on May 13, 2022.

The 54-year-old singer has a large blended family, including 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from his previous marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony also shares Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres as well as 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.