Netflix brings in limited series ‘Ripley’ from Showtime Networks

Netflix has welcomed on board the Andrew Scott starrer Ripley, which previously was headed to Showtime networks.

Ripley is an eight episode limited series, mainly based on the The Talented Mr. Ripley novel as it's taken from Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling quintet of the novel.

The Night Of’s Steven Zaillian is writing and directing the series.

According to Deadline, the limited series is starred by Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning.

The series is months away from being released and the report states that "there is a possibility to go beyond the first installment if it’s a hit."