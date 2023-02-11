Victoria Beckham worried of Brooklyn as he’s ‘become a laughing stock’ over his chef skills

File Footage

Victoria Beckham is reportedly worried for her son Brooklyn Beckham as he has been receiving constant backlash over his chef skills.



The aspiring chef gets mocked for his cooking every time he posts a video on his Instagram and each time the fashion designer has to defend him.

On the other hand, his wife Nicola Peltz has been in the headlines ever since her text messages to her wedding planners were leaked.

Now, an insider claimed to Closer Magazine, “Vic is getting increasingly worried about the public’s view of Brooklyn and Nicola.”

“She’s concerned Brooklyn is going to become a laughing stock and really wants to give him guidance when it comes to his career,” the insider added.

“She’s given Brooklyn a gentle reminder to be his own man, and never forget that he’s a Beckham – especially after Nicola has been facing scrutiny for being a bridezilla.”

The source went on to claim that Victoria does not like the criticism that her son and daughter-in-law are receiving despite her alleged rift with them.

“She’s been calling her son after getting advice from pal Gordon Ramsay on how Brooklyn can really step up his chef game – and it isn’t just him making fish and chips.

“It’s come at a good time as Nicola has been preoccupied with her own career, so Brooklyn and Victoria have been talking a lot more.

Before concluding, the source said, “At the end of the day, Vic thinks Brooklyn really needs her help and she’s not going to just let him make a fool of himself.”