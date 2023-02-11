Meghan's former aide says in New York 'everything is about who you know'

Rebecca Sananes, former Head of Archewell Audio, has shared some career advice for those in Los Angeles, a city in California.

She said, "In LA career success is measured by your proximity to other people and how famous they are. What dinner party you are going to what clubs you are invited to. Everything is about who you know."

She was telling the difference between the life in New York and Los Angeles in response to a question on social media.

Although she did not mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple's critics are using her remarks to target the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan have recently made headlines with their Netflix documentary and the Duke's tell-all memoir titled "Spare".

People are currently speculating about whether the royal family would invite the couple to King Charles coronation in May after what they said in their documentary and the book.