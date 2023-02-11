Prince Harry talks about 'holy' South Pole visit that made him feel 'alive'

Prince Harry felt rejuvenated after calming his anxiety at the South Pole.
The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ talks he felt serene and at peace as he decided to go on a trek on his 29th birthday.
Describing his feelings from the moment, the father-of-two writes: “The silence was holy—not a bird, not a car, not a tree—but it was only one part of the larger, all-encompassing nothingness. No smells, no wind, no sharp corners or distinct features to distract from the endless and insanely beautiful vista.”
He added: “I walked off to be by myself for a few moments. I’d never been anywhere half so peaceful. Overcome with joy, I did a headstand. Months and months of anxiety passed away…for a few minutes.”
Earlier in the book, Harry described his intense panic attacks and mental health ordeal after the death of Princess Diana.
Netflix ‘Next in Fashion’ season 2 trailer is out now, co-hosted by Gigi Hadid and Tan France
Kristen Bell talked about her husband Dax Shepard's drug and alcohol addiction
Rihanna is all set to headline 2023 Super Bowl half-time show
Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick worked together on the song Peace Like a River
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum took some time out from parents duty and head out to Miami beach for a sweet date
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks bonded over their fears of portraying 'Elvis' roles