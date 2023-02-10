Soobin from TXT talks about his promise to former teacher

Soobin recently revealed that he had made a promise to his old homeroom teacher pre-debut

The leader of group TXT Soobin recently revealed that he had made a promise to his old homeroom teacher pre-debut. The group recently sat down for an interview with Weverse Magazine, speaking about their personal lives, what goes on behind the scenes as well as their current promotions for their latest comeback.

The release of Soobin’s interview came after Yeonjun, where the idol gave some insight into his life before debut. He spoke about his struggles to finish his pre-debut training while still being in school and how a certain adult helped him manage it all.

“My high school was strict so it was hard to leave early, but my home room teacher was really considerate and helped me out a lot with homework and cleaning. He also told the other teachers, ‘Go easy on Soobin,’ a lot."

In response to the teacher’s help, Soobin made a promise to him. “I was so thankful that I told him, ‘If I debut and things turn out well, I’ll come back and make you proud. So you can brag to the kids in your class, too.’”

It’s safe to say things did turn out well for the performer, with TXT being one of the most successful groups of Fourth Generation, both globally and locally, “So I go visit every year, but this year he said he’s retiring. I really wanted to go back there as a superstar but it hasn’t quite happened yet (laughs) but he said this would be the last chance so I went and said hi to his students, too.”