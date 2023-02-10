'Friends' actor Matthew Perry looks uncanny in a rare appearance after disclosing recovery from deadly addiction

Matthew Perry looks scruffy as he makes a rare appearance after revealing his recovery from scary addiction.

On Wednesday, February 8, Matthew Perry, who is in midst of a major house renovation, stepped out in the daylight, facing the cameras in an unkempt-looking appearance as he ran errands in Hidden Hills to grab a chilled Starbucks drink.

The Friends actor donned a casual blue jumper, navy T-shirt, and jeans as he stepped out from his car with his drink and scurried away, according to Daily Mail.

The outing comes after Matthew, 53, finished his book tour for the memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, where he detailed his drug addiction in which he had a 2 percent chance of survival and remained in a coma for weeks.



