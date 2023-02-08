Will Meghan send a message to Beyonce who wanted her to feel safe and protected?

Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at music's Grammy awards on Sunday.

Thousands of people took to social media to congratulate the singer on her latest achievement.

It was not clear whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among those who sent any message to the Beyonce who lost again in the prestigious album of the year category, this time to British singer Harry Styles.

Beyonce texted Meghan Markle a day after she and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired.

The final episode of the couple's Netflix documentary shows Prince Harry reacting hilariously when Meghan says, "Beyonce just texted."

Harry then teases his wife for not showing excitement despite getting a text from the singer.

Meghan Markle laughs and tells her husband, "I still can't believe she really knows who I am".

The the Duchess reads Beyonce's text that says, "I want you feel safe and protected."

Megha says "she(Beyonce) admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.

Commenting on Beyonce's text, Prince Harry says, "That's well said."